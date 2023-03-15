Claude, a new AI chatbot is built by ex-OpenAI employees

Following OpenAI's success with ChatGPT, it might appear that any other chatbot might be a lost cause now. Google's attempt at showcasing its Bard AI fell flat after the chatbot gave an incorrect answer during a public demo. While Microsoft has been aggressive in pushing GPT-powered AI in its own products, Anthropic's careful announcement of the arrival of its chatbot exudes confidence in the product.

How Anthropic built Claude

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by people who left OpenAI, which included the lead engineer for GPT-3, Tom Brown. So, there are many similarities in the technology that was used to train it. However, the founders claim that they have used a list of rules and principles to train the AI model, which they refer to as Constitutional AI.

Interesting Engineering has previously reported how users managed to break into Microsoft's Bing chatbot's initial rules and made it reveal them. Such behavior was something that even made the chatbot a bit defensive and irritated later on.

Machine are learning with any human intervention MF3D/iStock

Claude, as Anthropic claims, has been trained to be helpful and politely refuse to reply to questions that might be harmful. According to a webpage on the company's website, it achieved this by further training the chatbot during its reinforcement learning (RL) phase with another preference model to make the chatbot harmless but also non-evasive.