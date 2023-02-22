Materials breakthrough: An anti-corrosive polymer that self-heals and is recyclable

According to the team, all countries invest around 3.5 percent of their domestic production in countering the menace, and the figure spent on corrosion protection is estimated to touch around $4,000 billion.

The material, PPM, can be sprayed onto a surface and becomes solid when mixed with paint and heat. "The polymer indicates holes and cracks in the protective layer by failing to fluoresce. What’s more, it repairs any damage itself without further external intervention," said a news release.

Once it reaches the end of its lifecycle, the polymer can be separated and recycled with little wastage. "The recycled polymer can then be applied to another surface without losing its special properties and functions."

The polymer was an accidental discovery

The polymer was a product of the team working on the production of nanoparticles in a special organic solvent. Researchers noticed that in certain conditions, the solvent became solid or it polymerized. “That was unintentional and unwanted. We didn’t know what to do with it at first either," Niederberger said.

Furthermore, along with high thermal stability, the material also displayed properties of fluorescence. In the process to refine the material, the team improved the polymer’s synthesis and started the task of finding a useful application for PPM.

Tests confirm its anti-corrosive properties

The team subjected PPM to various experiments to find that it is highly effective on metals, especially aluminum. Even when applied at ten times thinner quantities, PPM is noted to be more durable than conventional protective agents that are based on epoxy resigns.