Kawasaki presents new high-energy laser system for anti-drone defense

In 2010, this project upgraded from a 10kW laser to a 50kW laser, turning it into a significant research program. The VSHORAD program at KHI had switched to solid-state lasers by 2020, with laser power increasing from 50kW to 100Kw. At KHI, a significant R&D project is underway to create a High Energy Laser-based Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) system. This system will be grounded.

The only prototype of a light C-UAS laser system placed on a vehicle was also displayed by KHI. A four-wheel Kawasaki Mule Pro-FX vehicle is equipped with a 2kW high-energy laser system. A tracking imager is part of the laser system, which is mounted on a gimbal system. Currently, it can engage targets up to a 100-meter distance away. The Japanese airborne forces utilize this all-terrain vehicle. The anti-drone system will be transported in a larger modification using heavy-duty trucks with 24.8-ton wheels.

Aegis destroyers may one day be equipped with anti-drone systems. The unusual weapon's technical specifications are kept a secret by the manufacturer.

The system was developed at the request of Japan's Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Agency (ATLA), a roughly analogous organization to DARPA that seeks to incorporate cutting-edge technology into the country's self-defense forces. A 2-kilowatt power source, a tracker, a high-energy laser, a gimbal to balance and maintain the laser's focus, and a laser system were all on display. It can only kill drones at 328 feet (100 meters), but it can track targets at a distance of up to 984 feet (300 meters). It was attached to a Mule Pro-FX, a three-seat all-terrain vehicle with a $15,000 suggested retail price.