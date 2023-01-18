A Princeton student created an app that outsmarts ChatGPT

Now, teachers can use Tian's new app to fight back against the surge in AI-generated content.

GPTZero: A new tool designed to fight AI plagiarism

Tian, a computer science major at Princeton University, spent a large chunk of his winter break developing software he dubbed GPTZero. According to the student, the software is able to "quickly and efficiently" decipher whether an essay was written by a human or by ChatGPT.

Tian, who is also minoring in journalism, said he was motivated to create his bot to fight the increasing problem of AI plagiarism — whereby a human passes the work of an AI bot such as ChatGPT as their own.

In a tweet introducing ChatGPT, Tian wrote, "there's so much chatgpt hype going around. is this and that written by AI? We as humans deserve to know!"

Shortly after releasing GPTZero on January 2, the free beta service went offline, with Tian stating his free hosting service wasn't the influx of people who came to try out his software. Within a week of its launch, 30,000 people had already tried GPTZero. The student has also mentioned that many teachers have contacted him to tell him about their positive experiences with GPTZero.