According to various news outlets, like Bloomberg, Apple is currently testing its latest chipset, the M3. The new chipset, it is claimed, will come with a mighty 12-core processor and 18-core graphical processing unit (GPU). Bloomberg claims they came across this information from the reporter's receipt of an App Store developer log showing the chip running on an unannounced MacBook Pro with macOS 14.

If true, Bloomberg speculates that the new M3 chip is likely the base-level M3 Pro that Apple plans to release sometime in 2024. This is interesting as Apple is about to introduce its new M2 Macs. Apple's latest silicon technology, the M2 chip, boasts improved speed and power efficiency compared to its predecessor, the M1 chip.