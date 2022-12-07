Apple's self-driving car debut pushed back and may be less advanced

The car is still in the pipeline and is reported to be set up with more conventional car features and designs than other autonomous EVs. Think: steering wheel and pedals, per Bloomberg who first reported on the change of debut date and scaling back of the car's self-driving capabilities.

Info about the Apple Car

The car project, known as Titan within Apple, doesn't plan on having a fully autonomous system, per The Verge. Instead, its self-driving features will only be able to be activated while it is driving on highways, unlike Tesla's self-driving options.

As we previously reported, the car is rumored to be set up with a custom-made carOS, with predictions that Apple is developing a software platform that can control every aspect of the car's function. This operating system will work to enhance the navigation features, entertainment and informative features, and also the sensors that help with data processing.

It will allegedly be kitted out with the neural processing unit M1 SoC (System on Chip), which will help analyze road conditions along with driver input. The company is also reportedly planning to develop a Domain Control Unit (DCU) with the help of a Korea-based company. The DCU should also house the self-driving sensor of the rumored Apple Car.

Unlike Tesla, though, Apple’s self-driving system will rely on lidar and radar sensors, and only be available on highways.

All in all, the self-driving car has the potential to sell 1.5 million units.