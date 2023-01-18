Apple delays AR glasses for a cheaper, mixed-reality headset, says report

Even as Mark Zuckerberg's Meta continues to build products for virtual reality (VR), Apple looked set to bet on a new industry with its AR glasses. From the unofficial reports, it appeared that Apple was looking to build a lightweight pair of AR glasses that people could wear all day.

Unlike VR experiences that are completely immersive and cut the user off from the real world, AR allows digital objects to be overlaid in the real world, letting the user keep them on throughout their day. Google had previously attempted this through its Glass project, which did not take off, and Apple is learning the technological challenges involved the hard way.

Apple's challenges with AR glasses

With a mixed-reality headset that combines VR and AR on its way, Apple was looking at the AR Glasses as the product that would eventually replace its iPhone. The AR Glasses could be used by the user for navigation, answering phone calls, snapping photos, and much more. The company has been struggling to keep a high growth rate for its sales over the past few years and was looking for a boost by introducing a revolutionary product.