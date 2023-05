Apple introduced a number of new features on May 16th that will improve accessibility for people who have mobility, cognitive, vision, or hearing impairments. The Personal Voice function, among the advancements, was created especially for people who might lose their ability to talk.

Users can produce a synthesized voice that closely mimics their own with this ground-breaking function, making it easier for them to connect with friends and family.

Users just read a series of text prompts aloud on their iPhone or iPad for about 15 minutes to build their Personal Voice. Users can enter their chosen message, which is subsequently vocalized using their unique synthesized voice, using the Live Speech integration.