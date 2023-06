Right on the heels of unveiling its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, Apple has now confirmed that it has acquired Mira, a Los Angeles-based maker of light hardware for augmented reality, The Verge reported.

The Worldwide Developers Conference had unveiled Apple's plans for its future as it revealed a string of devices powered by 'homegrown' chips and the much-awaited foray into the mixed reality space.

Until then, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta was the sole big name betting big on the digital world. Meta had even tried to upset Apple's big announcement by launching its Quest 3 mixed reality headset last week.