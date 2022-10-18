Apple's mixed-reality headset: Here's what you need to know

The official launch of Apple's mixed reality headset was expected to happen in 2022. In the recent past, we have had Apple products being announced much earlier than their actual availability, so a 2022 launch could still be possible. To prepare you for such an event, here's what you need to know about the Apple headset.

What is mixed reality?

Before we delve into the details of the device, here is a short explainer of why the Apple device is not a regular VR headset. The purpose of VR is to deliver a completely immersive experience. To do so, headsets cut the user's focus off their surroundings by dimming the peripheral vision and providing audio, visual, and often tactile feedback to make the experience more relatable.

In contrast, augmented reality (AR) allows the user to experience their surroundings while adding a digital layer over it to create a new reality. The most popular example of this would be Pokemon GO, where gamers could use their smartphones to explore a hidden world in their surroundings. While this might not be as immersive as VR, the technology opens up new applications, and this seems to be the area Apple is more interested in.

By supporting both VR and AR, Apple's mixed reality headset is attempting to deliver the best of both worlds.

History

Apple's thirst for VR/AR isn't new and has been in the works for the past six-seven years. According to MacRumors, for some time, Apple even considered supplementing the headset with an external processor connected using a short-range high speed 60 GHz wireless connection. However, the plan was dropped in favor of a conventional headset design with inbuilt processors.

Apple's desire to foray into the mixed reality space is evident from the wide range of acquisitions undertaken and patents filed, which have provided analysts with insights into the direction the company is taking.