Apple Music, Apple News, and other services down for thousands, now resolved
For more than an hour, Apple Inc's services were down, the iPhone maker noted on its status page late Monday, Reuters reported. The company has now, early Tuesday, updated its status page mentioning that the outages have been resolved,
As per the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, services such as the Apple store and support service were down for thousands. The tracking website collects status reports from various sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
More than 3,300 users reported issues with streaming Apple Music, and around 2,200 reported problems with App Store in the United States.
According to Apple's status page, Apple Music, Apple Music Radio, Apple Pay & Wallet, Apple News, iTunes, and Radio faced outages.
Last week, Apple Weather was down for thousands - the status page had confirmed that the app wasn't loading information on all of the company's platforms, including iOS and macOS. iPhone owners had reported finding either no data or old cached weather information on the Weather app.
According to MacRumors, ever since the release of iOS 16.4 two weeks ago, some users have had problems with the Weather app.