Apple iPad Pro to be overhauled in bid to boost tablet sales

Apple iPad Pro to be overhauled in bid to boost tablet salesBut don't get your hopes up too high. The upgraded product won't come out before the spring of 2024.Ameya Paleja| Aug 29, 2023 11:33 AM ESTCreated: Aug 29, 2023 11:33 AM ESTinnovationApple StoreLobro78/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Apple is planning a major overhaul of its iPad Pro to boost tablet sales, a Bloomberg report said. This will be the first significant upgrade the device has had in over five years. Apple's iPad is quite the darling when it comes to picking tablets. The device is the market leader in the segment and accounted for 37 percent of sales in the last quarter, as the company shipped nearly 11 million devices. But the Cupertino-based company isn't happy with these numbers. iPad sales have slipped 17 percent and are now at the lowest levels since early 2020. The pandemic years saw a surge in sales of computing devices like tablets, laptops, and desktops, but with the economy going back to the pre-pandemic normal, demand for devices has dipped. See Also Related Meet Apple's M3 chipset: a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU monster Intel-based Macs could be a thing of the past as Apple pivots to 'homegrown' chip Apple is quietly working on 'Apple GPT' to rival OpenAI This is not just Apple's problem – Samsung and Lenovo have also struggled to maintain sales but the world's most valuable company plans to make major changes to shrug off this dip. Apple to revamp its iPad Pronyc russ/iStock Why the dip in demand? The demand for devices has definitely dipped but Apple's iPad offerings don't make an exemplary case for an upgrade either. Currently, the company offers five options to choose from, ranging from the iPad mini to the Pro – but very few features separate them. None of these features cry out for an immediate upgrade for existing users. For users who are new to Apple's ecosystem, Macs continue to be the first picks. While iPads were once considered the product to replace Macs, Apple can see the value of a laptop and recently invigorated its offerings powered by its custom-made chips. iPads themselves haven't evolved much and have only seen minor updates over the years. The iPad Pro has maintained the same form since its launch in 2018 and that's the device Apple has reportedly picked for a major overhaul. Changes Apple could makeAccording to Bloomberg's report, Apple has four models of the Pro in the pipeline, codenamed J717, J718, J720, and J721, and it plans to upgrade them to its next-generation M3 chip. Apple could finally let go of the Retina display on its iPads and pick OLED ones that have become the mainstay for its iPhones since 2017. One can expect these future iPads to have brighter displays with the ability to recreate colors more accurately. One thing that isn't likely to change is the size of the device itself, with the upgraded version sticking to the 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, which are industry standards for tablets these days. Along with the iPad, Apple could also revamp its Magic Keyboard, taking the revamped iPad Pro closer to being a laptop while still being a tablet. The company is hopeful that users will begin choosing iPads again after these changes but isn't in any rush to unveil them. At its upcoming event next month, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 and a new iteration of its Watch, while the revamped iPad Pro could be unveiled early in the spring of 2024. With an M3 Mac launch likely in October, Apple could be spreading the launch of its devices across the calendar to see sustained sales throughout the year rather than releasing them all during the busy festive season. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Cold-loving microbes could eat away our plastic crisisWorld's most famous frozen corpse has true appearance revealedEarth's retreating glaciers are creating huge alien ecosystemsA "lost world" from a billion years ago discoveredPairing of electrons in an artificial atom leads to a breakthroughRechargeable batteries made from wasteAbandoned sugar mill has oldest traces of plantation slaveryNew study challenges Einstein and Newton's theories of gravityYou can hear silence, claim researchers, settling an old debateAre wines losing the battle against climate change? Job Board