Apple iPad Pro to be overhauled in bid to boost tablet sales

Apple is planning a major overhaul of its iPad Pro to boost tablet sales, a Bloomberg report said. This will be the first significant upgrade the device has had in over five years.

Apple's iPad is quite the darling when it comes to picking tablets. The device is the market leader in the segment and accounted for 37 percent of sales in the last quarter, as the company shipped nearly 11 million devices.

But the Cupertino-based company isn't happy with these numbers. iPad sales have slipped 17 percent and are now at the lowest levels since early 2020. The pandemic years saw a surge in sales of computing devices like tablets, laptops, and desktops, but with the economy going back to the pre-pandemic normal, demand for devices has dipped.