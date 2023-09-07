Apple signs new long-term deal for continued chip development

Apple and Arm have a new long-term agreement for chip technology, according to documents Arm filed on Tuesday for its initial public offering (IPO). The deal, the filings noted, would “extend beyond 2040.”

This is according to a report by Reuters published on Wednesday.

An IPO of $52 billion

The price range for Arm's anticipated IPO is $52 billion, which would make it the biggest IPO in the United States in 2023. SoftBank Group, the firm that owns Arm, intends to sell 95.5 million American depository shares of the London-based company for between $47 and $51 each, noted the news outlet.

Apple's chip technology, commonly referred to as Apple Silicon, is a group of custom made processors built on Arm's architecture as system-on-chip (SoC) packages that are used in Apple's Mac computers, iPhones, iPads, and other products. Apple has been switching its Macs away from Intel CPUs in favor of its own, unique chips based on the Arm architecture, which in many ways is superior.