Apple plans to source chips from Arizona plant by 2024

The company would now be moving this production to the United States in about two years time.

“We’ve already made a decision to be buying out of a plant in Arizona, and this plant in Arizona starts up in ’24, so we’ve got about two years ahead of us on that one, maybe a little less,” Cook said, according to Bloomberg.

TSMC will have some competition though as Intel also operates chip foundries in Arizona and has said it wants to win Apple’s business. TSMC has previously revealed plans for two factories in Arizona to open in 2024 and beyond to cater to “strong customer demand.”

Apple's chips are mostly made in Taiwan. sankai/iStock

The firm will be focusing on chips that use the latest manufacturing technology and has additional ambitious plans to build several other fabs in Ohio.

There's no denying that there is a global chip shortage. In November of 2021, Japan committed $5.2 billion (roughly 600 billion yen) toward providing support for semiconductor manufacturers in a bid to help solve the world's ongoing chip-related issues.

American politicians express concerns

But that’s not enough. In the U.S., politicians have expressed concerns that having companies like Apple source so many parts from Taiwan could create chaos if China ever decided to invade the small nation. According to Cook himself, an overwhelming 60 percent of the world’s processors come out of Taiwan.