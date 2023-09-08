Apple thinks its ‘Ajax GPT’ is more powerful than ChatGPT

Apple is spending millions of dollars a day to build artificial intelligence tools, according to The Information, which spoke to people familiar with the matter.

Although Apple considers itself to be its closest competitor, given how it chose to launch Vision Pro when the clamor around AR/VR tech had died down, the scale of investments by Apple is telling of how the tech industry’s pivot to generative AI has affected the company’s outlook, especially with OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT taking center stage.

But Apple has been experimenting with AI long before the stream of chatbots arrived on the scene. Apple’s AI head, John Giannandrea, four years ago formed a team to develop conversational AI, much like ChatGPT. One of the teams working at Apple has around 16 teammates, including several former Google engineers, and is helmed by Giannandrea.