Whenever Apple launches a new product, its competitors, developers, and starry-eyed consumers take it very seriously. And with the veritable craze over artificial intelligence (AI) tools, it was only a matter of time before the iPhone creator came up with something explosive.

It is believed that Apple is creating its large language model (LLM) in competition with OpenAI’s GPT-3 and GPT-4, Google’s Bert and LaMDA, Meta’s LLaMa-1 and LLaMa-2, among others. It is also being learned that Apple has created a chatbot service similar to ChatGPT that the company insiders are calling "Apple GPT", running on an LLM framework called "Ajax", as per a Bloomberg report.