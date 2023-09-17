Apple to be carbon neutral in seven years: CEO Tim Cook

In a new interview with CBS News published Sunday, Apple's CEO shared ambitious sustainable energy targets for his companies based in the US, China, and Singapore. The executive intends to offset every carbon emitted by Apple products with renewable energy and carbon capture.

He has promised to achieve this in just seven years and is hoping that Apple's example will encourage others to do the same.

It can be done

"It can be done," he said. "And it can be done in a way that others can replicate, which is very important for us. We want to be the ripple in the pond. We want people to look at this and say, 'I can do that, too,' or, 'I can do half of that.' We want people to look at this and rip it off."