Today's Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 23) is expected to be one of the biggest product launches of the year.

As usual, the event will highlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements, but according to many, the big news will be the heavily-trailed launch of mixed reality headsets.

The online event will commence with a keynote presentation at 10am PT. You can watch the action unfold love below:

According to Bloomberg’s, Caitlin Fichtel: “The headset has the potential to usher in a new era: It could kick off the shift to a different interface that upends how people work, play games and entertain themselves."