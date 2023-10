If you look closely at your iPhone screen, you might be able to spot a tiny QR code that is invisible to the naked eye. This is one of the ways Apple has been using to manage its production costs and ensure high-quality products since 2020, according to a new report by The Information.

The report reveals that Apple has been engraving microscopic QR codes on the glass cover of the iPhone at various stages of manufacturing. These codes, which are as small as a grain of sand, help Apple monitor and reduce the defects in its supply chain. The codes can only be read by special laser and scanning equipment that Apple has installed at its Chinese suppliers' factories.