X-ray vision? MIT's latest headset achieves just that

SAR allows X-AR to utilize visual data from the headset’s self-tracking capability to build a map of the environment and determine its location within that space.

“While it presented a challenge when we were designing the system, we found in our experiments that it works well with natural human motion. Because humans move around a lot, it allows us to take measurements from lots of different locations and accurately localize an item,” said co-author Laura Dodds.

The headset offers menus from which a user can select an object from a database of tagged items. Once the object is spotted by the headset, it is surrounded by a transparent sphere so the user can see exactly where it is in the room.

“We abstracted away all the technical aspects so we can provide a seamless, clear experience for the user, which would be especially important if someone were to put this on in a warehouse environment or a smart home,” concluded co-author Maisy Lam.

The study was published by MIT.

Study abstract:

We present the design, implementation, and evaluation of X-AR, an augmented reality (AR) system with non-line-of-sight perception. X-AR augments AR headsets with RF sensing to enable users to see things that are otherwise invisible to the human eye or state-of-the-art AR systems. Our design introduces three main innovations: the first is an AR-conformal antenna that tightly matches the shape of the AR headset visor while providing excellent radiation and bandwidth capabilities for RF sensing. The second is an RF-visual synthetic aperture localization algorithm that leverages natural human mobility to localize RF-tagged objects in line-of-sight and non-line-of-sight settings. Finally, the third is an RF-visual verification primitive that fuses RF and vision to deliver actionable tasks to end users such as picking verification. We built an end-to-end prototype of our design by integrating it into a Microsoft Hololens 2AR headset and evaluated it in line-of-sight and non-line-of-sight environments. Our results demonstrate that X-AR achieves decimeter-level RF localization (median of 9.8 cm) of fully-occluded items and can perform RFvisual picking verification with over 95% accuracy (FScore) when extracting RFID-tagged items. These results show that X-AR is successful in extending ARsystems to non-line-of-sight perception, with important implications for manufacturing, warehousing, and smart home applications