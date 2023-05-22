An Israeli startup is using AR to change how laptops can be used in public spaces

For all those harried by the lack of privacy on flights or cafes while working on their laptops these days, Israeli startup Sightful has a nifty solution in the store. Using augmented reality (AR), the company is taking on the challenge of protecting privacy by projecting a display in front of the user's eyes and away from everybody else's.

Laptops are a boon for users who need the mobility of a workspace and do not want to be confined to an office desk. Even after years of innovation in smartphone and tablet design, a laptop is still something that users go to when they need to do some serious work.