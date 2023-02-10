Vertical solar panels could save farm land and transform agriculture

As countries look to move away from fossil fuels, the interest in solar energy has increased in recent years. Countries in Europe facing harsh winters are also finding new ways of tapping into solar energy, such as installing solar panels at high altitudes. In such a scenario, dedicating large swathes of agricultural lands to build solar farms might seem like overkill. This is where the field of agrivoltaics has helped by dual purposing available land.

Vertical solar panels

Even though agrivoltaics is a relatively new field, it has already set some norms, like the use of elevated platforms for mounting solar panels. This allows the land to be used for growing crops while shielding it from the harsh sun and reducing the water required to cultivate a crop.

This is a useful concept but increases the cost of installation. Sunzuan's vertical solar panels break this norm by making it simpler to install solar panels since no elevated platforms need to be built. The vertical panels can be lined up wherever it is convenient to place them and can even be installed with a slope of up to 15 degrees.

The vertical solar panels installed at a winery in California Sunzuan

Sunzuan's ingenuity also lies in the use of bifacial solar modules in its design which negates the need to install the panels in a south-facing configuration. Conventionally, solar panels are installed facing true south in the northern hemisphere to ensure they receive direct sunlight throughout the day. Since the vertical panels use bifacial modules, they can be lined facing east-west and still get the job done.