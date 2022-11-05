'Archimedes Waveswing': 20 years of research leads to successful trials of this wave energy converter

"These figures underline our strong belief that Waveswing is the real deal. While we have always been confident about the performance potential of the Waveswing, it is wonderful to see that confidence endorsed by real data," said Simon Grey, CEO of AWS Ocean Energy.

"We believe this performance compares very favorably with equivalent figures for any previous wave device tested on the same site."

Waveswing on-station underwater in Scapa Flow, Orkney. AWS Ocean Energy

During the tests, the 50 metric ton, Waveswing wave energy converter recorded average power above 10kW and peaks over 80kW during a period of moderate wave conditions, constituting a significant high point of the scientific testing program so far.

These numbers were 20 percent higher than AWS's expectations, claims the company.

"We are now actively seeking discussions with commercialization partners, other end users, and anyone who is genuinely interested in developing commercial wave power," said Grey.

"This includes for example sponsored testing programs so that partners can get to know the Waveswing and its potential up close."

What is Archimedes Waveswing?

The pressure-activated sub-sea buoy, wave energy converter, is claimed to be the most promising idea for the industrial production of renewable energy from ocean waves. It is the product of 20 years of research and development, as per the company website.