Architects create a floating exhibition space in the form of a fish eye

The structure uses stainless steel walls shaped like scales to imitate the appearance and color of fish eyes. The structure weighs 1,256 tonnes, has a diameter of 25 meters, and boasts four floors, one of which is underwater. Its entire interior is 650 sqm.

The idea for the Salmon Eye project first came about in 2019, but its design and construction was not undertaken till July 2021. The building was completed in August 2022 and had its official launch on September 8, 2022.

The Salmon Eye Kvorning Design

The idea of a floating building is not entirely new. In April of 2022, the Busan Metropolitan City of the Republic of Korea, and the blue tech company OCEANIX unveiled the world’s first prototype sustainable floating city.

The floating city, OCEANIX Busan, will now aim to provide breakthrough technology for coastal cities facing severe land shortages that are compounded by climatic threats. The city will serve as the "world's first prototype sustainable floating city," aiming to be "a flood-proof infrastructure that rises with the sea," supplying its own food, energy, and water.

Meanwhile, in June of 2022, the Maldives Floating City, an ambitious but need-of-the-hour project to build a floating city to counter rising sea levels, revealed its first house.

The project saw the cooperation of the government of the Maldives with architect Koen Olthuis, the founder of WaterStudio, a firm that specializes in building on water. The firm has designed over 300 floating structures around the world that are now functioning as homes, offices, schools, and even healthcare centers.