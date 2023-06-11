Architects have created biodegradable building blocks using fungus

Architects are using thread-like strands of fungi to build biodegradable and renewable building materials which can be used in construction and manufacturing.

These thread-like strands are called mycelium. As the vegetative part of a fungus, mycelium uses agricultural crop waste like rice husks and straw as catalysts for the growth of its network. This process requires no energy input and doesn’t generate extra wastage.

Mycelium-based bio-composite materials have already been applied to areas like construction, manufacturing, and agriculture. And researchers at UK-based PLP Labs have been part of a year-long experiment that explored the building capabilities of mycelium bio-composites.