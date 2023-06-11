Architects have created biodegradable building blocks using fungus

Architects have created biodegradable building blocks using fungusThe installations are lightweight, fire-resistant, and have good insulation properties.Sejal Sharma| Jun 11, 2023 06:28 AM ESTCreated: Jun 11, 2023 06:28 AM ESTinnovationMaterials made of mycelium bio-compositesPLP Labs Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Architects are using thread-like strands of fungi to build biodegradable and renewable building materials which can be used in construction and manufacturing.These thread-like strands are called mycelium. As the vegetative part of a fungus, mycelium uses agricultural crop waste like rice husks and straw as catalysts for the growth of its network. This process requires no energy input and doesn’t generate extra wastage.Mycelium-based bio-composite materials have already been applied to areas like construction, manufacturing, and agriculture. And researchers at UK-based PLP Labs have been part of a year-long experiment that explored the building capabilities of mycelium bio-composites. See Also “The next era in human history is the Symbiocene, a period of re-integration between humans and nature,” says PLP Labs. Their study is focused on understanding the structural capabilities and architectural potential of Mycelium.The team built an installationMaterials used in construction like steel and concrete aren’t biodegradable or renewable, unlike mycelium bio-composites which can be grown and harvested with minimal environmental impact. They are also lightweight, fire-resistant, and have good insulation properties, the team noted.In their experiment, the team first 3D printed a wood block and introduced a substrate to it which was packed with mycelium. The mycelium grew over a couple of weeks. After it was dried using intense heat, the mycelium then colonized the substrate and created a durable material that could be shaped and molded into different shapes. High-heat drying was necessary to prevent the mycelium from growing any further.Changing design with a changing environmentAccording to Architecture 2030, a non-profit established in response to the threat of climate change, the built environment generates 40% of annual global CO2 emissions. Building operations are responsible for 27% of these emissions. Building and infrastructure materials and construction are responsible for an additional 13% annually.PLP Labs wants to revolutionize the construction industry by designing and building using the principles of the Symbiocene. “We believe architects and urban designers have a role in collaborating with nature to cultivate the urban landscape of the symbiocene,” said the lab. Symbiocene was coined by the environmental philosopher, Glenn A. Albrecht, who said it is the era in human history following the Anthropocene (Era of Man). This new era will focus on companionship between humankind and the natural world.HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 'A super adventure to infinite space': How generation ships could bring us to starsWindows XP activation algorithm is defeated after 21 yearsAI could lead to extinction: Another AI 'godfather' rings alarm bellsAliens on Earth: Former intelligence official reveals US government possesses 'intact' spaceshipsAI-driven US military drone 'kills' its human to finish missionDoes being a veggie make you depressed?Video surfaces of the US Navy releasing an ocean glider from a helicopterA Brazilian non-profit shows how a GPS-powered app can end food wasteStranger Earth: Six weird ways climate change is affecting our planetFirst-of-its-kind inflatable drone perches like a bird for search and rescue Job Board