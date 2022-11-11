Just how eco-friendly are electric cars really? Let's find out

But, there might be more than meets the eye in EVs. Tesla, for some, the flagship of EVs, has even seen its S&P 500 ESG rating impacted by its lack of a "low carbon strategy."

Consideration of the utility of ESG ratings aside (that's a tale for another day), are such criticisms of EV producers justified?

Let's take a look.

How clean are EVs? Tramino/iStock

What are the benefits of electric cars for the environment?

The first point is that electric cars have a non-negligible better environmental performance once built regarding the emission of carbon and other pollutants (we'll get into that further down this article). However, if this is your only "metric" for considering how environmentally friendly something is, you will not get the entire picture.

"If all you have is a hammer, then everything looks like a nail," if you like.

But, before we get into the details regarding the complete picture of electric vehicles, let's get their "benefits" out of the way first for balance.

Apart from the often quoted benefits of EVs for the environment, some other benefits may be more immediate and crucial to potential buyers. Here are a select few of them.

1. The costs of running an EV can offer some real benefits

EVs can save you money over time. SimonSkafar/iStock

Even while electric vehicle energy expenses are typically lower than those for comparable conventional vehicles, the cost to buy them in the first place can be a lot more (although many models are equal to or even cheaper than similar ICE vehicles).

As production volumes rise and battery technology develop further, prices for electric vehicles are projected to decrease even further. Additionally, fuel cost savings, government tax credits, and other types of incentives can all help offset the initial costs. On top of this, as EVs do not have an engine, the running and maintenance costs are typically much less than for ICE vehicles as there is less to go wrong - although replacing the batteries can be very expensive.

In the United States, for example, the federal Qualified Plug-In Electric-Drive Motor Vehicle Tax Credit is available for EV purchases from manufacturers who have not yet reached specific criteria for vehicle sales.

For brand-new purchases, this offers a tax credit ranging from $2,500 to $7,500, with the precise amount depending on the size of the vehicle and the battery capacity.

Many of the incentives may be found in the Laws and Incentives database and are provided by some states and electric providers. If you want to know more, it is recommended that you contact any relevant advisory bodies in your local area for more up-to-date information on incentives, etc.

2. Ultimately, they can help improve national energy security

EVs and hybrids can provide an important role in a nation's energy security. Peera_Sathawirawong/iStock

Another indirect but significant benefit of electric vehicles concerns national energy security. Reliance on fossil fuels like petroleum, unless a nation has a domestic surplus, can be a potential pressure point for the economy and severely impact citizens' daily lives, as many European people are finding out in 2022.

Utilizing more energy-efficient vehicles, such as hybrid and fully electric vehicles, can promote the local economy while providing much-needed diversification.

For the electrified transportation industry segment, the numerous fuel sources used to produce electricity result in a more secure energy source. All of this can significantly increase national energy security.

Because hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) also use electric-drive technologies to increase vehicle economy through regenerative braking (recapturing energy that would otherwise be lost while braking), they often use less gasoline than comparable conventional vehicles. (Fully electric vehicles also use regenerative braking.)

Both all-electric and battery-electric vehicles, also known as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), can run entirely on the electricity generated from domestic sources from a variety of power plant technologies like natural gas, coal, nuclear energy, wind, hydropower, and solar energy.

Assuming, of course, that the fuel sources (like natural gas) aren't imported en masse.

3. The fuel efficiency of electrical vehicles is almost unparalleled

EVs are far more fuel efficient, on average, than conventional ICE vehicles. adventtr/iStock

Because electric-drive components are highly efficient, electric vehicles can significantly save energy expenditures. However, the fuel economy for PHEVs and all-electric vehicles is calculated differently from that for conventional vehicles because they either run entirely or primarily on electricity.

Kilowatt-hours (kWh) per 100 miles (160 km) and miles per gallon of gasoline equivalent (MPGe) are specific measures used for EVs and are important metrics to know. Modern light-duty all-electric vehicles (or PHEVs in electric mode) can achieve 130 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent) or more and can travel 100 miles (160 km) on just 25 to 40 kWh, depending on how they are operated.

Compared to comparable conventional vehicles, HEVs often have lower fuel costs and better fuel economy. For instance, according to sources like FuelEconomy.gov, the combined city and highway fuel efficiency estimate for the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is 52 miles per gallon (MPG), compared to 34 MPG for the standard Corolla (four cylinders, automatic).