Ariane 5 aces final launch, paving the way for debut of Ariane 6

Europe's workhorse Ariane 5 rocket aced its final launch, as its maker Arianespace now looks ahead to the debut of its long-delayed Ariane 6.

The Ariane 5 rocket took off from the European Spaceport at Kourou, French Guiana, at 6 p.m. ET, July 5. Arianespace and The European Space Agency (ESA) had originally intended for the final launch of Ariane 5 to take place after the debut of Ariane 6.

A long string of delays to Ariane 6, however, means that Europe currently has no operational rocket, and it likely won't have one until next year.

Ariane 5's 117th and final flight

The Ariane 5 rocket was originally scheduled to lift off on June 16, but that launch was postponed due to an issue with the launch vehicle's transmission lines. A July 4 launch was then also delayed by strong upper-level winds.