It's well established that Europe has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to expanding its launch capabilities.

Earlier this year, for example, a panel commissioned by the European Space Agency (ESA) released a report warning that the continent is at risk of missing out on the next big tech boom — unless it channels more funds toward its space industry, that is.

Now, Europe's sole operational launch provider, Arianespace, has announced it has signed memorandums of understanding with Orbex and PLD Space, two ambitious rocket startups from the UK and Spain respectively.

The new agreements could go a long way to boosting Europe's space sector and they also go some way to addressing serious concerns regarding its current launch capabilities.