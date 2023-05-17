New array starts scanning for exceedingly rare gravitational-wave sources

An ambitious new gravitational wave observation mission has just started operations.

The BlackGEM array, made up of three new telescopes located at the European Southern Observatory's (ESO's) La Silla Observatory in Chile, has now started scanning the skies, a press statement reveals.

The array will observe the southern sky in a bid to hunt down massive, incredibly distant cosmic events via the tsunami of gravitational waves they emit throughout the cosmos. These include cataclysmic mergers of neutron stars and black holes.

The problem with state-of-the-art gravitational wave observatories

Events, including the collision of black holes and neutron stars, create gravitational waves, also known as ripples in space-time.