Abandoned 1990s concepts for 'Arsenal Ships' get a second chance thanks to South Korea

The Republic of Korea (ROK) has announced its intentions to select the native shipbuilder, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), to design and build a trio of "Joint Firepower Ships," similar to an abandoned U.S. 90s concept called the "Arsenal Ship." While details are currently thin on the ground, these ships could act as floating missile silos, each carrying at least 80 ballistic missiles or more.

Such ships could be used for surface navy defense and attack distant land targets like North Korean military assets and government infrastructure. The "Joint Firepower Ship" will serve as the sea-based component of South Korea's "kill chain"—a network of sensors, spies, special forces, and shooters intended to locate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a crisis and carry out a preemptive attack on him and his nuclear arsenal. Being a ship, it will also be highly mobile, making countering North Korean armed forces more difficult.