One of the selected astronauts for the upcoming Artemis 2 Moon has described the supersonic T-38 trainer as difficult to fly but in a good way. In a video released on the 18th of July, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen explained that "we use these airplanes because they're challenging."

A real challenge

"We can have two astronauts in the cockpit together working as a team, just like we do in a spacecraft. We have so many amazing simulators here ... but none of those simulators will kill you. This will. That is one of the benefits of this training, is that we are managing real risks preparing us to go to space," he added.