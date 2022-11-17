Artemis I: Here are the biggest upcoming milestones for NASA's historic mission

Here's what's next for NASA's 25-day uncrewed test mission to the moon and back.

A step-by-step guide to Artemis I

Almost an hour and a half after Artemis I launched yesterday, the SLS's interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS) carried out an 18-minute engine burn, boosting the Orion capsule, which had separated from atop the SLS's upper stage, to a speed of 22,500 mph (36,210 kph).

Once this burn was complete, Orion had completed its trans-lunar injection, meaning it's now on the outbound coasting phase, flying through open space toward the moon.

The European Space Agency-built Orion capsule will now spend the next six days flying to the moon, performing a number of trajectory correction maneuvers along the way.

On Monday, November 21, Orion will arrive at the moon and perform its closest pass of our nearest neighbor, flying within about 60 miles (100 kilometers) of the lunar surface. It will do so to perform a gravity slingshot, sending the spacecraft far beyond the moon.

A step-by-step guide to Artemis I. ESA–K. Oldenburg

10 days after launch, on Nov.25, the spacecraft will perform another engine burn to insert itself into a distant retrograde orbit (DRO) around the moon. It will spend roughly a week in this orbit at an altitude of approximately 38,000 miles (61,000 km) above the lunar surface.

If all goes to plan, on Nov.28, 13 days into the mission, Orion will break the record for the farthest-ever distance traveled by a spacecraft built for humans by traveling almost 300,000 miles (483,000 km) from Earth. It will beat the previous record set by NASA's Apollo 13 mission.