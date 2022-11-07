Artemis I: SLS is back on the launchpad once more ahead of a launch attempt next week

NASA's Artemis program faces intense scrutiny

Last week, on November 3, SLS slowly rolled the 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida, to Pad 39B. It rolled atop NASA's Crawler-Transporter 2 for nearly 9 hours before reaching its destination.

The first two launch attempts of Artemis I were postponed due to issues with fuel leaks, and the launch was further delayed due to hurricane conditions. NASA's Artemis team is currently monitoring a storm that could be headed toward Pad 39B, but it has nonetheless given the go-ahead for launch next week. The time the 332-foot-tall (98-meter-tall) SLS rocket spent in the VAB allowed NASA's engineers to work on some of the issues that caused the early delays.

SLS in the background and Crawler-Transporter 2 tracks in the foreground. Source: NASA / Twitter

The Artemis program has been delayed for years, and it has faced criticism for going over budget and not utilizing reusable technology. In an August interview with IE, former NASA Deputy Administrator Lori Garver said the SLS program was "not progress" and that she "could not have imagined how late and how over budget it would be."

Despite the evident problems, NASA's Artemis program was designed to serve as a stepping stone for human exploration on Mars. The crewed Artemis III mission — using a SpaceX Starship rocket as a lunar lander — will pave the way for NASA's lunar Gateway program, which will build a lunar orbital space station.