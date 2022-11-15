Artemis I: NASA gives go ahead for historic SLS launch attempt tomorrow

Third time lucky for Artemis I?

During the teleconference, Jeremy Parsons, deputy manager of NASA's Exploration Ground Systems program, added that "the unanimous recommendation for the team was that we were in a good position to go ahead and proceed with the launch countdown."

This means that NASA will carry out preflight checks and the cryogenic fueling process today, November 15, in preparation for its third Artemis I launch attempt tomorrow, November 16. NASA pointed out on its website that the two-hour launch window for tomorrow's attempt begins at 1:04 am EST (0604 GMT). It will be streamed on NASA's YouTube channel, viewable in the embedded video below. We will also provide live text coverage here on IE.

The launch of Artemis I has been scrubbed twice before on the launchpad and delayed due to hurricane weather in September. Last week, NASA also delayed the latest launch attempt by two days, prompting fears that worsening weather conditions could cause another protracted delay.

NASA assesses Artemis I airworthiness

One of the main issues NASA's mission managers discussed was the damage caused by Tropical Storm Nicole to insulating caulking on the Orion capsule.

The damaged strip was designed to smooth out part of the exterior of the Orion capsule. It was damaged by high winds caused by Hurricane Nicole, which was quickly downgraded to tropical storm status shortly after making landfall last week.

Those high winds removed a 10-foot (three-meter) section of the insulating caulking, but NASA officials still decided to give the go-ahead for launch. "We looked across the entire vehicle stack from the Orion spacecraft all the way down to the base of the stack, and we agreed that the risk is bounded by current hazards and hazard reports that we have out there," Sarafin explained, adding that the space agency will continue to monitor safety parameters up to launch.