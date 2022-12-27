ARTEMIS II: A spy plane that can intercept enemy chatter from 40,000 feet

According to Defence One, the US army had extensively utilized the services of the first ARTEMIS to monitor Russian chatter in the Ukraine war.

How Artemis missions are more effective

The Challenger 650's ability to fly long distances at higher altitudes keeps these missions relatively risk-free and effective. The aircraft can reach altitudes of over 40,000 feet and "operate at higher airspeeds, allowing deeper signals to gather across a broader area while maintaining an acceptable standoff position," said a release by Leidos. Its 4,000 nautical mile range and nearly ten hours of operational time provide ample time to record enough data.

The advanced systems on such spy plans help forces to avoid putting manpower and equipment on the ground to intercept enemy conversations in a hostile nation. "One of the biggest benefits for the Army lies in the aircraft's enhanced sensor capabilities. It has tripled the number of data targets that the Army can monitor during a single mission compared to other aircraft," said the release.

The first ARTEMIS plane has clocked more than 370 missions, averaging six days a week, for surveillance of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border. “You’re flying basically in a mow-the-lawn-type pattern for 10 hours [and] you’re collecting massive amounts of data,” Mike Chagnon, deputy group president of Leidos Defense Group told Defence One.