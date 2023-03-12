ARTEMIS: 'World's fastest' humanoid robot readies for RoboCup

The main innovation "is the key behind its excellent balance while walking on uneven terrain and its ability to run — getting both feet off the ground while in motion," said Dennis Hong, a UCLA mechanical and aerospace engineering professor and director of RoMeLa.

"This is a first-of-its-kind robot."

The robot's central innovation is that its actuators, which are machines that use energy to create motion, were specially created to function like biological muscles.

As opposed to the stiff, position-controlled actuators used in the majority of robots, these are springy and force-controlled.

ARTEMIS- fastest robot in the world

The robot was developed as a general-purpose humanoid robot by researchers at the Robotics and Mechanisms Laboratory at UCLA, or RoMeLa, focusing on bipedal locomotion across uneven terrain.

It can sprint, jump, and walk on uneven and unstable surfaces. The robot is 85 pounds and 4 feet, 8 inches tall. Even when ARTEMIS is violently shoved or disturbed, it can maintain stability.

According to UCLA researchers, ARTEMIS has been timed walking 2.1 meters per second during lab tests, making it the fastest walking humanoid robot in the world.

It is thought to be just the third humanoid robot overall and the first to have been created in an academic environment.