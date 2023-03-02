World's first-ever artificial energy island to be built in the North Sea

Interesting Engineering has previously how countries like Switzerland and the Netherlands are banking on solar power to meet the majority of their energy demands. Countries like England, Scotland, and Norway are tapping into the winds of the North Sea as part of their renewable energy approach.

An artificial energy island in the North Sea

Belgium-based Elia also plans to build an energy island in the North Sea as a means to connect its offshore wind farms in the Princess Elisabeth Zone to its mainland. Located 28 miles (45 km), the Princes Elisabeth Zone is Belgium's second offshore wind zone and has a planned capacity of 3.5 GW.

Spread over an area of 108.5 square miles (281 square kilometers), the zone consists of three separate areas which will host the offshore wind parks off the Belgian coast. The energy island planned by Elia will centralize energy produced by Belgian offshore wind farms and supply it to the mainland via undersea cables. Additionally, it also aims to become the landing point for two hybrid interconnectors between the U.K. and Denmark, a company press release said.