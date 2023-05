Artificial Intelligence (AI) has come a long way in the past few decades, and we now live in a world filled with exciting AI technologies.

Specialized algorithms and machine learning techniques have been developed to process vast amounts of data and make predictions based on patterns. We have also seen the emergence of AI chatbots like ChatGPT, smart home devices, virtual assistants like Siri, Google Assistants, and many more.

But here's the thing: AI is still pretty limited. It can only do what we humans tell it to do, and it's not great at handling tasks it hasn't seen before.