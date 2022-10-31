Artificial intelligence might be able to treat various brain disorders

The research team calls the technology CMOS, which stands for complementary metal-oxide semiconductor. It allows them to reduce the device’s size and power utilization. This would, in turn, reduce any risks connected with the neural implant’s surgical procedure and long-standing usage.

In order to create the best prototype for the neural implant, they’ve tried various strategies and techniques as well. “We’ve developed many new microelectronic design techniques, such as high precision electrical stimulation with charge balancing,” Liu said.

Using deep learning

Researchers used a type of AI called deep learning (DL), a type of machine learning that utilizes artificial neural networks. DL uses a compilation of algorithms that “learn” and extract deep-level information when given new data. DL can also identify hidden biomarkers — the measurement or indication of disease — often neglected in traditional methods.

This is helpful for researchers because they can choose when to activate the neural implants based on biomarkers and not have to guess or use the stimulation continuously. “Most existing implants produce electrical stimulation at a constant rate, regardless of the patient’s condition,” Liu stated. “With DL, we can activate the neural implants at the optimal time and only when necessary.”

However, one caveat mentioned is the computational cost. Liu stated, for example, a neural implant can’t fail if it loses telecommunication service, such as when a patient goes in an elevator or an airplane. The computational cost of deep learning models would make it a challenge to incorporate such technology. In order to reduce computational costs, the research team created methods for training the models based solely on each patient’s condition.