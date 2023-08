There is a severe shortage of kidney donors in the US. About 92,000 patients on the national transplant waiting list seek a kidney, and due to kidney failure, more than half a million patients have to undergo dialysis many times a week.

Out of these patients, only about 20,000 can secure kidneys from donors in a year. The situation is even worse in many underdeveloped countries.

To solve such challenges related to kidney transplants, two scientists,, Dr. Shuvo Roy, a bioengineering expert from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), and Dr. William Fissell, a nephrologist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, launched an initiative known as 'The Kidney Project' in the year 1998.