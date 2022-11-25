Like a human? Artificial neural networks need to sleep to learn better

Sleep strengthens rational memory, the capacity to recall arbitrary or illogical associations between objects, people, or events, and guards against forgetting previous memories, according to research by Bazhenov and colleagues.

In this representation of memories, sleep represents a period when the human brain can consolidate old memories with new memories, without loss of learning. Golden, R. et al.

They fail from time to time

Although artificial neurons work faster than the human brain, sometimes even like a computer, it is obvious that it needs rest.

"In contrast, the human brain learns continuously and incorporates new data into existing knowledge," said Bazhenov, "and it typically learns best when new training is interleaved with periods of sleep for memory consolidation."

Bazhenov, a senior author, and colleagues talk about how biological models might lessen the danger of catastrophic forgetting in artificial neural networks, increasing their usefulness across a range of research areas.

Get some sleep not to forget

The researchers employed spiking neural networks, which artificially imitate natural neural systems by transmitting information as discrete events (spikes) at specific times rather than continuously.

They discovered that catastrophic forgetting was reduced when the spiking networks were trained on a new task but with sporadic off-line intervals that mirrored sleep. According to the study's authors, the networks may replay previous memories while sleeping, just like the human brain, without explicitly requiring prior training data.

"It meant that these networks could learn continuously, like humans or animals. Understanding how the human brain processes information during sleep can help to augment memory in human subjects. Augmenting sleep rhythms can lead to better memory.