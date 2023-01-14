Major breakthrough: Artificial pancreas successfully treats type 1 diabetes

A glucose sensor is placed under the skin to automatically calculate, with an algorithm, how much insulin to deliver via a pump. This means people with type 1 diabetes no longer have to closely monitor levels of sugar in their blood manually and take daily injections.

They can also monitor readings on their smartphones through a system where they upload the number of carbohydrates estimated to be consumed during a meal.

The technology was first trailed last year by the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS). It was fitted to hundreds of adults and children with type 1 diabetes in the country.

"An ‘artificial pancreas’ designed to revolutionise the life of people with type 1 diabetes will be provided by the NHS, 100 years after the discovery of insulin." #DPC2021 — NHS Diabetes Programme (@NHSDiabetesProg) November 10, 2021

The trials found that the technology was more successful than any other devices currently available to manage the disease. It was then approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

But not all was perfect. NICE further called for the NHS to generate a more cost-effective price for the device. It now costs around £5,744 ($7,025).

This is significantly more expensive than it should be for the device to be considered an affordable use of NHS resources as its main purpose is to help the organization cut costs by reducing interventions for type 1 diabetes cases.