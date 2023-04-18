Like an 'artificial tree': Solar reactor converts water into renewable hydrogen, oxygen, and heat

At first sight, the parabolic dish looks like any other telecommunications infrastructure. But the one on the EPFL campus is one of its kind - it doubles up as an artificial tree. A reactor above the dish uses sunlight to convert water into renewable hydrogen, oxygen, and heat.

The dish would be the first system-level demonstration of solar hydrogen generation.

"Unlike typical lab-scale demonstrations, it includes all auxiliary devices and components, so it gives us a better idea of the energy efficiency you can expect once you consider the complete system, and not just the device itself," Sophia Haussener, head of the Laboratory of Renewable Energy Science and Engineering in the School of Engineering, said in a statement.

The work is based on preliminary research that demonstrated the concept on the laboratory scale, using LRESE’s high-flux solar simulator. Now the team has published the results of their "scaled-up, efficient, and multi-product process" under real-world conditions in Nature Energy.

"With an output power of over 2 kilowatts, we’ve cracked the 1-kilowatt ceiling for our pilot reactor while maintaining record-high efficiency for this large scale. The hydrogen production rate achieved in this work represents a encouraging step towards the commercial realization of this technology," said Haussener.