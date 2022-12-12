Artificial womb: Video shows what pregnancy may be like in the future

The concept and need for such a facility are pretty clear. The global human population is now reaching its peak and is expected to fall from here. The world's richest person, Elon Musk, has been vocal about this and, by fathering nine children so far, believes he is doing his best to prevent the world from suffering a population collapse.

Others though are looking at technology to address this need for a younger population that will support the global economy in the decades to come. According to a UN report, countries like Spain, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, and Portugal are among 23 such countries that are at the forefront of such a crisis.

Back in 2017, researchers built a BioBag that contained all the necessary components to make an artificial womb and grew a baby lamb in it, a Forbes report said. The EctoLife concept aims to scale this up to an industrial level and apply this to humans instead.

How can EctoLife help?

As seen in the video, a facility like EctoLife can help parents have children without having to go through pregnancy or even conception. It is well known now that fertility rates have been dropping drastically in the past few decades. Last month, Interesting Engineering reported how sperm count had declined 51 percent in the last 46 years.