A Swiss startup called Ascento has recently unveiled its novel and adorable new security robot called the Ascento Guard. An autonomous outdoor security robot's standout features are its wheeled "legs" and cartoon-esque, almost anthropomorphic "face."

Cute autonomous security

The Ascento Guard robot has a central chassis with circular "eye" stand-ins that blink and rectangular, orange hazard lights that serve as eyebrows. While charging, the robot's eyes appear "closed" to mimic sleep but open when the robot is on patrol duty. Its agile "wheel-leg" setup allegedly allows for precise movements across different terrains, making it unique. Potential clients can also brand the robot with their own logos if desired.