China reveals ambitious plans for Asia's largest optical telescope

If all goes to plan, the novel facility would become the first world-class optical telescope in the eastern hemisphere capable of competing with facilities in the Western Hemisphere at sites such as Mauna Kea in Hawaii, Atacama in Chile, and the Canary Islands off the coast of northwest Africa.

EAST would be built on Saishiteng Mountain near Lenghu Town in Qinghai Province on the Tibetan plateau, at an altitude of around 13,800 feet (4,200 m) and would consist of 18 hexagonal mirror segments, similar to the mirror for NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. The mirror would have a diameter of around 19.7 feet.

A second phase of the telescope project would see a ring of 18 more hexagonal segments added around the mirror, expanding it to a diameter greater than 26.2 feet by 2030.

It is estimated that the project will cost between 500-600 million yuan ($69-84 million).

Other equally ambitious Chinese telescope projects

China has already built the world's largest single aperture radio telescope called FAST and has ambitious plans to launch a large space observatory known as Xuntian (which stands for "survey to heavens") as early as late 2023.

Xuntian will take large space surveys of the sky and expects to start scientific operations by around 2024. Unlike NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, the Xuntian will be close enough to Earth for maintenance.