Gaia: Asia's largest wooden building sets new sustainable standard in Singapore

Singapore is now home to the largest wooden building in Asia.

Named after the Greek goddess of Earth, Gaia is a 6-story structure inside the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore. Students and the Nanyang Business School faculty will use the 43,500m square-meter facility.

As per the press release, Gaia is the eighth such project taken up by the university in its bid to install zero-energy structures to support sustainability. The building was also conferred with the Green Mark Platinum (Zero Energy), the highest award issued by Singapore's Building and Construction Authority, to recognize buildings that consume as much energy as they produce.