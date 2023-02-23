Aspirin: The evolution of a 'wonder drug' that changed medicine

Given that it is a mostly safe over-the-counter, low-cost medicine with a long shelf life, it can be taken even in resource-limited settings.

For all these reasons, aspirin is included on the World Health Organization’s list of most essential medicines, which is a selection of the most effective and cost-effective medications that address the most important health needs in the world.

What is aspirin?

Commercial aspirin, also known as acetylsalicylic acid, is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). This means that it inhibits the production of certain enzymes in the body, specifically cyclooxygenases (COX) enzymes, which are responsible for the production of prostaglandins, hormone-like chemical messengers that contribute to pain, inflammation, and fever.

Prostaglandins also play a role in blood clotting. When blood vessels are harmed, prostaglandins regulate the formation of blood clots to stop the bleeding.

To do this, they promote the aggregation of platelets, small blood cells produced in the bone marrow that stick together to form “plugs” at the site of an injury.

Given that aspirin reduces the production of prostaglandins, it prevents the aggregation of platelets. This is why some people who take aspirin regularly can also experience more bruising and longer blood clotting times (their wounds take more time to stop bleeding).

Also, taking high doses of aspirin over a prolonged period of time can put people at a higher risk of bleeding, mainly internal bleeding.

But in the right doses, aspirin can help prevent clot blood formation, such as the ones that lead to heart attacks and clot-related strokes.

What is aspirin used for?

Aspirin has traditionally been used to relieve mild to moderate pain, such as headaches (especially tension-type headaches), period pain, and toothaches. Because of its antipyretic properties, it has also been used to reduce fevers from colds or other conditions since it was FDA-approved at the beginning of the 20th century.

As an anti-inflammatory drug, it is sometimes applied as a treatment for injury-related inflammation, such as strains or sprains. It is also prescribed to combat inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis and similar conditions.