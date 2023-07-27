Assisted reentry: ESA’s satellite likely to fall over Atlantic Ocean on July 28

The European Space Agency's (ESA) wind satellite Aeolus will fall back into the Earth on Friday, July 28.

Currently, the space agency is directing the satellite in the first-ever assisted reentry mission. The ESA will “control as much as possible Aeolus’ fall,” mentioned the official release.

The reentry is expected to occur over the Atlantic Ocean. However, the precise position is not confirmed yet.

The assisted-reentry

The ESA's Space Operations Centre in Germany guides and tracks the satellite's return.

“Aeolus is repeatedly turned, or ‘slewed’ by 180° to switch from the routine orientation (or ‘attitude’), in which the satellite’s ‘X-band’ antenna points toward Earth and the GPS can function to track the mission – crucial to maintaining knowledge of its position – and the ‘retrograde’ attitude,” explained ESA blog.