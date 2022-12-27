Asteroid Launcher: This website lets you destroy cities with giant space rocks

According to Space.com, astronomers are keeping an eye on more than 2,200 potentially dangerous asteroids that are bigger than 0.6 miles (1 km) in diameter. These asteroids are in the area around Earth's orbit. Fortunately, they rarely come close enough to pose a genuine threat.

But it also means that anyone curious about what might happen if a space rock that size were to collide with Earth accidentally would have to make do with the Chixculub asteroid collision that wiped out dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

"Asteroid Launcher" lets you destroy a city with a giant space rock

A screenshot from the website Asteroid Launcher. Asteroid Launcher

"Asteroid Launcher," a brand-new web application that aims to answer some questions that asteroid impact enthusiasts have. But, like "NUKEMAP," it is also enjoyable and morbidly fascinating.

"Asteroid Launcher" is simple to use too.

You can select the impactor's diameter (up to a mile), impact speed, and impact angle from various space rocks with various compositions, such as asteroids made of iron, stone, carbon, or gold. Then, choose any location on a map for ground zero and click "Launch Asteroid."

Like "NUKEMAP," "Asteroid Launcher" shows more than just the initial blast or, in the latter's case, the size of the crater. It also shows the fireball, shockwave, devastating winds, and earthquake that would happen when the asteroid hit.